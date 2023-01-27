Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Drops By 98.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 8.8 %

CETXP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.68. 39,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

