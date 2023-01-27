Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Drops By 98.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cemtrex Stock Up 8.8 %
CETXP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.68. 39,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.54.
Cemtrex Company Profile
