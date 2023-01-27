Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 42.6%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 104,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

LEO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 46,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

