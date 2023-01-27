Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Decreases By 55.5%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,684. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
