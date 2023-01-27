Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Drops By 62.3%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the December 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.9 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF remained flat at $5.65 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

