Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Grows By 1,300.0%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 4.1 %

ASHTY traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.46. 3,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $298.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day moving average of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($59.80) to GBX 5,000 ($61.90) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($69.95) to GBX 6,000 ($74.29) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashtead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

