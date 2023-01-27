Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Rises By 2,531.4%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, an increase of 2,531.4% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,610,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Green Price Performance

American Green stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. American Green has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on December 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

