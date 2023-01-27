Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 768.8% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 768.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. 12,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

