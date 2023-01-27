Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Update

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 816,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.62. 66,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $36.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 727,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

