Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Lowered to $260.00 at Loop Capital

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.92. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $295.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after buying an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after buying an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $99,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

