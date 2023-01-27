Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.92. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $295.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $99,503,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

