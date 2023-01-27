Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Position Increased by Samson Rock Capital LLP

Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises 24.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP owned about 0.28% of Shaw Communications worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SJR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.