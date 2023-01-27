ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 111,500 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$238.62 million and a PE ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

