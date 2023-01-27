SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.79

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $25.44. SGS shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 73,472 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGSOY. Barclays lowered shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,333.80.

SGS Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

