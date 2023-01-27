ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $510.00 at Wolfe Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wolfe Research from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.52.

NYSE:NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.91 and a 200 day moving average of $416.64. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

