ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.52.

NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.42, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.8% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after acquiring an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

