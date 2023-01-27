ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.52.

ServiceNow stock opened at $463.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

