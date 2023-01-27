ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $520.00 to $530.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.52.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.42, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after buying an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after buying an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

