SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SeqLL Stock Up 4.7 %

SQL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 44,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. SeqLL has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Get SeqLL alerts:

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative return on equity of 62.21% and a negative net margin of 2,406.90%.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.