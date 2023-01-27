SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on S. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.74.

S stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $6,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $6,128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,421.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,620. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

