Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $59.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,008 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,293,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,225 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after acquiring an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

