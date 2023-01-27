Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Up 53.7% in January

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 344,708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 75.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 13,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
