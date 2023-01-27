Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sempra by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SRE opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.68.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.