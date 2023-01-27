Secret Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $2,823.28 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00233044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00101842 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056186 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00036793 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00588002 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,647.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

