Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.60. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,899,674 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.86%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.