SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 526 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,731. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

