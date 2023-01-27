SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.58.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
