Scott D. Sandell Sells 652,016 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GLYC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,062. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

