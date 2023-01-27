Scotiabank Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$170.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFII. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$138.09.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at C$141.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$141.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$133.37. The firm has a market cap of C$12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31.

Insider Transactions at TFI International

About TFI International

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,105,898.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,128,941.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.