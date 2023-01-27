Scotiabank Raises Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$65.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFN. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.63.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE:AFN opened at C$48.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.42. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$49.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$402.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$388.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

