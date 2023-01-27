Scotiabank Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.44.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Trading Down 1.4 %

TSE H opened at C$36.82 on Monday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.52 and a twelve month high of C$38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$22.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.34.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.7699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.