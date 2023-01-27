Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CP. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$106.46.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$102.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$86.12 and a 52 week high of C$111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.