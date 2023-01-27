Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Science Applications International Price Performance
Shares of SAIC opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.
Science Applications International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
