Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,600. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

