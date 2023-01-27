Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $71.20. 90,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

