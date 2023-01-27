Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of BCK Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 255,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,208. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

