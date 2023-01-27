Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €195.00 by Berenberg Bank

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €195.00 ($211.96) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($139.13) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SU traded up €0.94 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €146.84 ($159.61). The stock had a trading volume of 715,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €130.54. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

