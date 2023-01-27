Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in ABB by 2.1% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 905,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ABB by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 574,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in ABB by 41.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

