Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,725 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($17.39) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

Grifols Company Profile

GRFS opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.