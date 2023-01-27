Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

GD stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $205.08 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

