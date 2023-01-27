Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,484 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10,045.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,472,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

