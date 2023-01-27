Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $34.60 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

