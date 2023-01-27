Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

