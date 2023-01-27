Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

