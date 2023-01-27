Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $923.68

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.68 ($11.44) and traded as high as GBX 946 ($11.71). Savills shares last traded at GBX 936.50 ($11.59), with a volume of 112,838 shares changing hands.

Savills Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 876.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 923.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,054.40.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

