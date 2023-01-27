Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.34). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.24), with a volume of 46,955 shares changing hands.

Sareum Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of £68.07 million and a PE ratio of -38.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.50.

Insider Activity at Sareum

In other news, insider Stephen Parker bought 19,972 shares of Sareum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,578.16 ($19,287.06).

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

