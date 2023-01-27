Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Critical Comparison

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Broad Street Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $43.16 million 1.00 -$2.97 million N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.53 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and Broad Street Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial N/A N/A N/A Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

