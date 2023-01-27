Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($59.78) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Danone Stock Performance

EPA BN traded down €0.60 ($0.65) on Friday, hitting €49.20 ($53.48). 1,228,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.72. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

