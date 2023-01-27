Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) received a €55.00 ($59.78) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Danone Stock Performance

EPA BN traded down €0.60 ($0.65) on Friday, hitting €49.20 ($53.48). 1,228,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.72. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.40).

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.