Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 105.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

