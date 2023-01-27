Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes $375,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Assurant accounts for 0.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Assurant by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $35,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

NYSE AIZ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $130.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,042. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

