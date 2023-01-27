Samson Rock Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 31,017 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.7% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $39.83. 791,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,395. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.97.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

